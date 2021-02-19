At his news briefing Wednesday, Governor Northam said that the restrictions, currently in place until February 28 are being reviewed and any changes could be announced next week. Northam said that while vaccination numbers are improving and case numbers are going down , there is still a way to go and that it’s important to make sure reopening venues can be done safely and responsibly.

Northam said that he is signing an executive order today to allow 250 people to attend high school sporting events.

Northam said that circumstances like the new variant of COVID-19 that has shown up in Virginia so we still need to be careful moving forward.