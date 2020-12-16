RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam issued the following statement on the passing of former Virginia Delegate Robert “Bob” Bloxom, Sr.

“I am sorry to hear of the passing of Robert Bloxom Sr., a longtime member of the House of Delegates and Virginia’s first-ever Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry.

“Bob was a true son of the Eastern Shore. His 22 years in the General Assembly were spent working hard to represent the Shore’s people and advocating for its concerns and needs. Bob and I shared a love for the Shore’s land and its people, no matter what side of the aisle we were on, and I considered him a good friend and a true public servant.

“Pam and I send our deepest sympathies to the Bloxom family.”