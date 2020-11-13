Pictured: Governor Northam at Spectrum’s network lighting ceremony in Onancock Thursday afternoon.

Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam has reinstituted lockdown measures in Virginia, citing rising COVID-19 cases.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, the Governor announced the following restrictions will go into effect on Sunday, November 15:

Indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people, down from the current limit of 250

Virginia’s mask mandate will be expanded for indoor public spaces to Virginians ages five and over (the previous mandate set in May was for ages 10 and over)

All essential retail business (grocery stores, pharmacies) must adhere to face covering and social distancing guidelines and violations can now be enforced through the Virginia Department of Health as a class 1 misdemeanor

Alcohol sales will be cut off at 10 p.m. at restaurants, breweries, wineries, etc. and all establishments must close at midnight

Virginia has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past month. Current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have also increased to more than 900, up from the low of 600 in August. However, Virginia still has over 3,100 hospital beds available for potential COVID-19 patients.

Northam also encouraged families to celebrate Thanksgiving outdoors this year.

“There is no genetic immunity that prevents you from giving this virus to your mother, to your grandfather or any other loved ones in the house with you,” Northam said. “I’m not saying don’t celebrate Thanksgiving but, if you’re planning to gather with people outside of your household, think about ways to do it more safely.”

.