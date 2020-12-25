RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam addressed the Joint Money Committees of the General Assembly earlier this month to share his proposed amendments to the 2020–2022 biennial budget. The Governor’s proposed budget provides funding for Virginia’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, bolsters the Commonwealth’s economic recovery, and continues the Governor’s progressive agenda advanced during the 2020 legislative session.

The Governor’s budget adds more funding for early childhood, K-12, and higher education; boost funding for historically black colleges and universities; increase access to quality, affordable housing; transforms African American historical and cultural sites; expand high-speed broadband; and continues criminal justice reform. The budget also funds Virginia’s aggressive pandemic response and ensures Virginians will have widespread access to the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available.

The Governor’s office claims the budget will protect Virginia’s AAA bond rating. Virginia is ranked the #1 state to do business in the country. The Commonwealth’s strong economic fundamentals have protected Virginia from cutting services. While other states need additional federal relief, this budget enables the Commonwealth to continue navigating the pandemic—regardless of what happens in Washington.

.