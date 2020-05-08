Virginia Governor Ralph Northam outlined his plan for Phase 1 of the reopening of Virginia in his Friday afternoon press conference. Here is Governor Northam with his remarks on Phase 1 in full:

Most notably, Governor Northam appeared to flip flop on his earlier hints that gyms would be allowed to open. When questioned on that decision he replied there was a lot of discussion on the subject and rather than re-litigate it at the press conference, he would only say that was the decision he had made.

Northam said Phase 1 would last for at least two weeks and he would allow localities to impose tougher restrictions if they wanted to, but his plan would be the floor for restrictions. He added should the data warrant, he will re-close Virginia’s economy.

The full video of Governor Northam’s press conference can be seen below:

https://www.facebook.com/61634046094/videos/544247366217241/

