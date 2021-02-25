In a news conference Wednesday, Governor Northam changed some of the COVID 19 restrictions. The measures generally cover outdoor events except for allowing alcohol sales to go to midnight instead of 10:00 p.m. The midnight curfew initiated earlier has been eliminated. The Governor also has eased restrictions on outdoor gatherings. Event venues will be able to accommodate 30% of their capacity with a current cap of 1000. The Governor said that if the statewide lower trends continue, that cap could be eliminated in April.

The changes will allow for entertainment venues, which includes pro/college sports venues, to go up to 30% or 1,000-person capacity. Private outdoor gatherings can go from 10 people up 25.

