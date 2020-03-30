Virginians are only allowed to leave their house for food, supplies, work(if their job is considered essential), medical care for themselves or family, or to get fresh air or exercise for the next two months. Here is Governor Northam with the announcement:

The order is in effect until June 10, but can be amended by another executive order.

The order also directs higher education institutions to stop in class instruction and ban gatherings of 10 or more by students.

All private campgrounds and beaches have been closed by the Governor under the order as well, except for fishing or exercise.

I'm making an important announcement about our efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia and save lives. Posted by Governor of Virginia on Monday, March 30, 2020

