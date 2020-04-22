Governor Northam answered questions last night on a virtual town hall on statewide TV. When asked if there was a chance that some regions of the state could be reopened Northam said that he chose the statewide approach because the virus knows no borders. Northam said there would have to be 14 days of consecutive reductions in the number of cases and as of now we are nowhere near that point. Northam also said that better testing should be achieved enabling the state to identify those who may be carrying the virus and isolate them. He said the state is working hard on this and he hopes to make progress on this in the coming weeks.

When asked if he thought Virginia’s beaches would be open by the fourth of July weekend, he said that he really doesn’t know if that will happen,. Northam said that large congregations of beach goers would be a concern. Northam said that his administration is doing everything it can to prevent a second wave of infections from developing which could be worse than the first wave. Northam said the economic damage would be multiplied many times if the state opens up only to have to close again.

On the economy, Northam said Virginia went into the coronavirus crisis with outstanding economic numbers. He said that if we handle the reopening properly, he fully expects the economy to bounce back in a big way.

Northam also said that the state has just purchased $27 million worth of PPEs and the procurement process is coming along nicely. He said that if there is a lesson to be learned that Virginia will, in the future, have a large stockpile of PPEs in case such an emergency should occur.

Northam thanked the medical staffs, first responders and volunteers that have worked long, hard hours serving the needs of the citizens of Virginia during this emergency,