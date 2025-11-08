Governor Glenn Youngkin launches initiative to support Virginians impacted by shutdown

Commonwealth-wide food drive to assist federal workers, military civilian workers and their families, and newly eligible SNAP recipients ahead of Thanksgiving

Governor Glenn Youngkin on Thursday announced the launch of the Virginia Cares Initiative, a statewide food drive aimed at assisting Virginians affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The initiative is designed to support residents who are not eligible for the Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) program, including federal employees, Virginia-based military support personnel awaiting pay, and roughly 12,000 Virginians who became newly eligible for SNAP benefits this month but are unable to access them during the shutdown.

“Virginia is the first state in the nation providing direct nutritional assistance to SNAP recipients during this shutdown,” Youngkin said. “But we know there are still thousands of families, including federal workers and newly eligible Virginians, who are struggling to make ends meet as the Democrat shutdown continues. The Virginia Cares Initiative ensures that our communities can step forward to bridge that gap, especially as we approach Thanksgiving.”

Through the initiative, residents can donate food or funds to any of the Commonwealth’s seven regional food banks. Participants will receive a list of high-demand food items, local drop-off sites, and hours of operation. Financial contributions will help food banks purchase additional food at bulk rates, stretching each dollar to serve more families. The launch comes a week after the governor distributed an additional $1 million to support food banks preparing for increased demand.

“With many Virginians feeling the strain of the federal shutdown, we’re stepping up once again to make sure no Virginian goes hungry,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly. “Through the Virginia Cares Initiative, we’re coming together as neighbors to support working families, civilians who support our service branches, and public servants across the Commonwealth.”

The campaign is being coordinated by the Offices of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, Health and Human Resources, and Agriculture and Forestry. The seven regional food banks will serve as collection and distribution hubs for all donated food and essential items.

“Virginians take care of their own, and the Virginia Cares Initiative reflects that spirit of community and compassion,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “By working closely with our regional food banks, we can help ensure that families impacted by the shutdown have access to the food and support they need.”

Ashley Traficant Ledwith, Executive Director of Outreach and Engagement for the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, said the initiative builds on long-standing community resilience. “Our neighbors across the Commonwealth step up every time Virginians face a challenge,” she said. “The Spirit of Virginia is strong.”

Food banks say the help is critically needed. “Our food banks and network of 1,150 pantry partners are facing a perfect storm of challenges,” said Eddie Oliver, Executive Director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. “We appreciate the continued support from the community as we work to connect every family with the nutrition they need to thrive.”

Residents interested in participating can find donation details, volunteer information, and regional contacts on the Virginia Cares Initiative sign-up page.