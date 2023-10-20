Governor Glenn Youngkin Highlights this Weekend’s Sales Tax Holida

RICHMOND, VA – As part of Governor Youngkin’s commitment to lower the cost of living and provide needed tax relief, Governor Youngkin encourages Virginians to take advantage of the sales tax holiday this weekend from Friday, October 20 at 12:01 am to Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 pm. During this period, Virginians can buy a number of items in stores, online, by mail order, and by telephone without paying sales tax. “As Virginians continue to face inflation and high prices, Virginians will receive some needed tax relief this weekend. This sales tax holiday is an important measure to help Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money when purchasing essential school supplies, hurricane preparedness items, and clothing,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “My administration has delivered over $5 billion in tax relief and will continue to stand up for Virginia families and further our efforts to lower the cost of living across the Commonwealth.” What items are eligible? School supplies, clothing, and footwear Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item

Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item Hurricane and emergency preparedness products Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item Detailed lists of qualifying items and more information for retailers can be found in the Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines and on Virginia Tax’s website.