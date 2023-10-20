Governor Glenn Youngkin Highlights this Weekend’s Sales Tax Holida

October 20, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday Returns on October 20th – October 22nd, 2023

RICHMOND, VA – As part of Governor Youngkin’s commitment to lower the cost of living and provide needed tax relief, Governor Youngkin encourages Virginians to take advantage of the sales tax holiday this weekend from Friday, October 20 at 12:01 am to Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 pm. During this period, Virginians can buy a number of items in stores, online, by mail order, and by telephone without paying sales tax.

“As Virginians continue to face inflation and high prices, Virginians will receive some needed tax relief this weekend. This sales tax holiday is an important measure to help Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money when purchasing essential school supplies, hurricane preparedness items, and clothing,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “My administration has delivered over $5 billion in tax relief and will continue to stand up for Virginia families and further our efforts to lower the cost of living across the Commonwealth.”

What items are eligible?

dolly parton imagination library

School supplies, clothing, and footwear

  • Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item
  • Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products

  • Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item
  • Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item
  • Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item
  • Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products

  • Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item

Detailed lists of qualifying items and more information for retailers can be found in the Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines and on Virginia Tax’s website.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

October 20, 2023, 5:02 am
Intermittent clouds
N
Intermittent clouds
61°F
0 mph
real feel: 61°F
current pressure: 1011 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 0 mph N
Windgusts: 25 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:15 am
sunset: 6:19 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Bloxom Auto Supply NAPA October

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Beach Music Show WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber