Governor Youngkin celebrates bipartisan legislation supporting behavioral health transformation

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a comprehensive set of bills passed this session, marking Virginia’s continued commitment to the Right Help, Right Now behavioral health transformation plan. These bipartisan legislative initiatives encompass enhancements to the behavioral health workforce and expanded supports for individuals in crisis. “This collaborative effort stands as a testament to Virginia’s unwavering dedication to revolutionizing mental health services and accessibility,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With fortified support for mental health professionals and steadfast commitment to timely crisis intervention, we’re addressing critical needs of Virginians and raising the bar for the standard of care across the Commonwealth.” As behavioral health challenges continue at an unprecedented rate, it is increasingly important for Virginians to find ways to support one another,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “I am proud of this bipartisan coalition that has come together to create a Commonwealth that prioritizes the health and wellbeing of its citizens.” “These new laws represent a critical step in addressing the mental health crisis in our Commonwealth,” said John Littel, Secretary of Health and Human Resources. “By empowering our behavioral health professionals and improving crisis response systems, we are paving the way for a more responsive and resilient mental health infrastructure. This is about ensuring that every Virginian has access to the support they need, precisely when they need it.” Among the bills enacted are Senate Bills 403 and 34,which enhance the behavioral health workforce by adding behavioral health technicians and assistants under the Board of Counseling’s oversight and authorizing certain hospitals to employ trained personnel for temporary detention order evaluations. Advancements in crisis intervention, detailed in House Bills 823, 1336, 601, and 1242, and Senate Bills 497, 568, 543, and 546, include clarifications on criteria for authorizing alternative transportation for individuals requiring temporary detention and behavioral health treatment, expansion of technology use for drug storage and dispensing in crisis stabilization facilities, establishment of health insurance coverage standards for behavioral health crisis services, and family access to individuals undergoing a mental health evaluation.