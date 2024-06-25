Governor Glenn Youngkin celebrates approval of Aerospace-focused Lab School on Virginia’s Eastern Shore

RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia Board of Education Friday announced the approval of the Aerospace Academy of the Eastern Shore (AAES), the 15th Lab School established under Governor Glenn Youngkin’s leadership.

“Together, we are expanding innovative educational opportunities for students and parents, empowering them to reach for the stars. Through this aerospace-focused lab school, students can develop the knowledge and skills to participate in Virginia’s growing aerospace and unmanned systems industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Aerospace Academy of the Eastern Shore not only provides an innovative learning environment for Virginia’s Eastern Shore students, but also addresses a crucial economic need of the Commonwealth by creating an educated and trained workforce that meets the demands of the future. Congratulations to all who made this school a reality and who have created new, exciting opportunities for Virginia’s students.”

“This 15th approved lab school epitomizes the defining goal of the entire effort to bring innovation and opportunity to every corner of the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera. “The strong partnerships with the burgeoning space industry, the support of the community, engagement of stakeholders, and the alignment to the labor market needs of the region together provide a strong and integral foundation for this community school to open doors of success to Eastern Shore students.”

“Lab schools are designed to be innovative approaches to educating our children for the in-demand careers of tomorrow,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons. “Bringing together public, private and leading-edge partners to prepare our students with an in-demand, in-person aerospace education, the Aerospace Academy of the Eastern Shore will help our students lead the way in an exciting field that is constrained only by the boundaries of their imaginations.”

“Working with the community and school divisions on the Eastern Shore, our aim is to identify and develop innovative practices to prepare students for futures careers related to space and technology,” said Old Dominion University Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Brian Payne. “Rather than waiting for others to tell us how to educate Virginia’s youth, we will be launching AAES into the future with strategies tailored to the Eastern Shore. What is most exciting is that others will learn from the AAES experience.”

The AAES is a collaborative partnership between Old Dominion University, Eastern Shore Community College, Accomack County Public Schools, and Northampton County Public Schools.

AAES is designed to provide students on the Eastern Shore access to the knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to be successful in STEM fields, such as aerospace and adjacent industries, identified as priorities for the Economic Development Authority’s GO Virginia Region 5. AAES is expected to serve as the regional standard of excellence in preparation for the high-tech jobs in these high growth fields.

In addition to the educational institutions that have collaborated to create AAES, the school has several key business and industry partnerships. NASA Wallops Flight Facility, the Hampton Roads Workforce Council, Virginia Spaceport Authority, Luminary Air Group, Sentinel Robotic Solutions, and Amazon are some of the organizations that have partnered to support the school’s initiatives and mission.

“An Aerospace Lab School on the Eastern Shore is extremely important to prepare and train the future workforce for the growing Eastern Shore aerospace industry,” said CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Spaceport Authority Ted Mercer. “Lab Schools serve such an important role in stimulating the development of innovative education. Furthering STEM education is a part of our mission and establishing and maintaining a strong STEM-career pipeline is of utmost importance to us, and we must get to students early to get them interested in STEM. We cannot wait to begin working with these outstanding students.”

The school provides two pathways for students to move into the aerospace workforce: aerospace information and security systems and aerospace engineering and explorations. The school’s programming allows students to engage in regional aerospace initiatives, participate in work-based learning experiences, develop an electronic portfolio, gain valuable job experience, and network with future employers. Students will have the opportunity to earn college credits to complete a Virginia Community College System Passport or Passport Plus, career studies certificates, and industry credentials and certifications. After high school graduation, students may go directly to work, join the military, complete their associate degree at Eastern Shore Community College, or choose to enroll at a local four-year institution.

Virginia Lab Schools are designed to stimulate the development of innovative education programs for Virginia students from preschool through Grade 12. In partnership with local employers and community organizations, their academic programs focus on expanding career opportunities for students with exposure to workplaces. Lab Schools offer unique and focused opportunities to help students understand with greater clarity the career pathways for life after high school graduation.

Under the current budget in place until June 30, 2024, the Commonwealth has a statutory requirement and dedicated funding to move forward with Lab School development. The Board’s approval continues to fulfill those requirements and give students across the Commonwealth innovative opportunities to build for future success.