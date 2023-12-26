Governor Glenn Youngkin celebrates all Virginia school divisions finalizing ALL In VA plans

All School Divisions Implement All in VA Plan to Address Learning Loss, Absenteeism, and Literacy

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that all 131 Virginia school divisions have finalized their ALL in VA plans to address significant learning loss through high intensity tutoring, literacy education, and measures to promote school attendance. In September, Governor Youngkin challenged all school divisions to urgently create ALL in VA comprehensive plans that were tailored to their specific divisions and took aggressive action to ensure their students get the academic support they need to recover learning loss, boost their attendance and academic performance.

“I’m pleased all of Virginia’s school divisions have heeded my call to urgently and aggressively take action to help our students recover from the covid pandemic learning loss ,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m pleased that today every school division has embraced that challenge and are committed to getting our students back on track academically.”

Governor Youngkin and the General Assembly dedicated $418 million in the state budget in flexible funding for Virginia schools to aid in learning loss recovery and implement the Virginia Literacy Act. School divisions have thought creatively of ways to implement best practices and offer high-intensity tutoring to their students- before and after school, modifying in-school schedules, and offering Saturday sessions are all options that divisions have planned to help their students.

“When Virginians set their mind to ensuring every student receives the supports they need, kids thrive,” said Secretary Aimee Guidera. “This milestone is a meaningful testament to the leadership and commitment of our school divisions and community volunteers to students and families.”

“Our school divisions have been thoughtful in their planning and have really examined the unique challenges facing their students and their communities,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons. “They have developed meaningful plans to help their students catch up and step ahead to prepare them with the solid academic foundation they need recover and be successful.”

Virginia students continue to face major challenges post-pandemic. Virginia’s 2022-2023 Standards of Learning (SOL) scores show that our students continue to suffer from historic learning loss and struggle meeting proficiency benchmarks across reading and math, showing decline from the prior year’s results, and student achievement remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

Reading scores remain below pre-pandemic performance. Students showed no growth between the 2021-22 and the 2022-23 school years. In 2022-2023, more than half of all 3rd – 8th grade students either failed, or are at risk of failing, their reading SOL test.

Math scores remain below pre-pandemic performance. While students made some gains between 2021-22 and 2022-23, math pass rates are still 15 percentage points behind their pre-pandemic peers. As of 2022-23, nearly two thirds of all 3rd – 8th grade students either failed, or are at risk of failing, their Math SOL test.

During the 2022-2023 school year, nearly one in five 3rd – 8th grade students were chronically absent, defined as missing 18 or more days of school a year. This is nearly double the number of students compared to the 2018-2019 school year.