Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million for Historic Preservation Capital Improvements ahead of Nation’s Semiquincentennial

The Commonwealth’s Department of Historic Resources has launched a special grant program to prepare historic landmarks and history museums for visitors in 2026, which will mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that the Virginia 250 Preservation Fund has been launched ahead of the 250th anniversary of the 1776 U.S. Declaration of Independence. The Department of Historic Resources (DHR) will administer the $20,000,000 state funds for historic preservation projects across Virginia.

Funding for this new program was prioritized in Governor Youngkin’s recent biennial budget and the 2024-2026 Virginia Biennial Budget bill. The purpose of the special fund is to support capital improvement projects at historic sites and museums that anticipate a significant increase in visitation during the upcoming semiquincentennial in 2026.

“The Virginia 250 Preservation Fund is critical to ensuring that Virginia is prepared to host millions of Americans for the semiquincentennial celebration of our glorious history. As home to Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, Patrick Henry and the Battle of Hampton to the Siege of Yorktown, Virginia was at the forefront of our history. Bolstering our historic sites and museums will not only encourage and aid tourism, it is our responsibility as stewards of American history,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“As a result of Governor Youngkin’s outstanding leadership, we have this vital capital improvement funding. The enhancements made with this funding will not only prepare us for the semiquincentennial, they will have lasting impacts for generations to come. Americans nationwide, not only Virginians, will benefit tremendously from this Fund,” said Virginia Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles.

“The Department of Historic Resources is incredibly grateful to Governor Youngkin and the General Assembly for providing this essential funding. We are so excited to work with Virginians to support our historic sites and resources in anticipation of our nation’s 250th birthday,” said Director of the Department of Historic Resources Julie Langan.

DHR has designed a grant program, consisting of a two-step application process, by which these funds will be distributed for capital improvements at significant historic sites and history museums in the Commonwealth. Preapplications are being accepted until August 30. Those projects that advance will have until October 14 to submit a full application.

Eligible applicants for the Virginia 250 Preservation Fund include nonprofit organizations that are registered as tax exempt under the Internal Revenue Code; Virginia localities as defined under Code § 1-221, and state-or federally-recognized Indian tribes in Virginia. All applicants must be the owner of the project property or be able to submit a signed letter of support from the property owner and a copy of the recorded deed.

The Department invites all historic sites or museums that meet the requirements specified above to apply. History museums in non-historic buildings are also eligible for funding, but priority will be given to projects featuring properties listed in the Virginia Landmarks Register (VLR) and/or the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), properties designated as a National Historic Landmark (NHL), or properties determined eligible for any such listing by DHR.

For more detailed information and updates or to fill out a preapplication form, visit the program webpage here.