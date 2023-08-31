Governor calls Special Session to amend state budget

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a proclamation calling the members of the General Assembly into special session on September 6th, 2023 to pass amendments to the 2023-24 appropriations act.

“I am calling Virginia’s lawmakers back to Richmond to reach a resolution on the state budget, Virginians deserve it. To make Virginia more affordable for families and local businesses, we must deliver on our shared goals for more jobs, safer and healthier communities, greater workforce and educational opportunities and much needed tax relief for Virginians. Together, we can get the job done,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The General Assembly has been in a stalemate over budget negotiations since the regular session ended this past spring. Democrats chose to stop talks until the primary season ended for fear of being seen reaching across the aisle by their constituents. Once the primary dust had settled, the two sides couldn’t agree on what the two sides had previously agreed on.

