RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is asking House and Senate budget leaders to include “the necessary resources” in their spending plans to address an error in a state-provided mathematical formula that led local school divisions to expect more state aid than they were set to receive.

In a letter Wednesday, the governor said the state’s financial position means it can cover the gap and make schools whole. The letter was sent to the leadership of the House and Senate money committees.

Leaders of each indicated in statements Wednesday that they planned to find a way to address the problem, which school officials have said is a serious concern.