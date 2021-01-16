Gov. Ralph Northam talked vaccine distribution, plans for K-12 schools and more during a press conference Thursday, but balked at issuing any new coronavirus restrictions as metrics continue to break records in the commonwealth.

The briefing came as Virginia is reporting record corona virus metrics, including a record 47 deaths reported per day on average. However the commonwealth’s vaccination rollout is improving somewhat after a slow start.

Virginia is moving people 65 and up and those with co-morbid conditions into phase 1b for COVID-19 vaccinations, citing CDC guidance. You can be in either of those two groups.

Both groups had previously been in 1c. That means about half of Virginians are eligible for the vaccine, but the infrastructure to actually get those vaccines to people is still shaky.

Northam said the state is working on mass vaccination sites so that eventually, anyone who wants a vaccine can get one.

“This is probably one of the most massive logistical efforts that has ever taken place in Virginia,” Northam said.

