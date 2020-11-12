Spectrum plans to host a fiber lighting ceremony in Onancock today featuring Governor Ralph Northam. The event will take place under a large tent located at Onancock Farmers & Artisans Market and will adhere to all COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

Internet provider Charter Communications, Inc., which offers services under the Spectrum brand, is investing $20 million in infrastructure and technology to serve more than 17,500 local homes and businesses. Phase 1 of the expansion is already complete, with services available to nearly 7,000 homes. The entire project is expected to be finished during the first quarter of 2021.

“The ongoing public health emergency has starkly illustrated the necessity of broadband – and the broadband gap that too many Virginians face,” said Sen. Mark Warner. “I’m pleased to see Charter expand its service on the Eastern Shore and encourage ISPs to redouble their efforts expand service to unserved and underserved Virginians during this trying time.”

Over the last two years Spectrum has extended its network to more than 1.5 million unserved or underserved homes and businesses, about a third of that in rural areas. And from 2015-2019, Spectrum invested nearly $40 billion in infrastructure and technology to expand the reach of its network.

Spectrum’s high-speed network brings homes and businesses access to Spectrum Internet®, with starting internet speeds of 100 Mbps —and the option for every home served to upgrade to 400 Mbps service or a 1-gigabit connection, with no modem fees, data caps or contracts. For small and medium-sized firms, Spectrum Business® offers plans with 600 Mbps and 1-gigabit connections.

“We are focused on providing the best broadband internet, TV, mobile and voice services to the Accomack and Northampton County areas,” said Shannon Atkinson, Spectrum Regional Vice President, Field Operations. “We are now delivering superior connectivity services to local residents and businesses, at highly competitive prices and backed by an organization committed to craftsmanship and service.”

