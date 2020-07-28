Gov. Northam says he’s issuing an executive order that is effective at 12 a.m. Friday that will impose tighter restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Hampton Roads, which includes:

No alcohol sold after 10 p.m.

Restaurants close at midnight

50 percent capacity limit at restaurants, food courts, breweries, wineries, etc.

Parties limited to 50 people

Northam says the first two restrictions effectively close bars, a major source of COVID-19 spread in the region.

Northam pointed out the region’s high percent of positive tests (above 10%) and increased trends in cases, hospitalizations (ICU and emergency room visits) for the reason behind the restrictions. He says most of the new cases come from house parties and backyard gatherings, and people overall not wearing face masks.

The Governor’s order does not affect the Eastern Shore at this time.

