Pictured: Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at the Charter Spectrum announcement on Thursday.

By Jimmy Shockley

Gov. Ralph Northam and other elected officals thanked Charter Spectrum Communications Inc. Thursday on its $20 million investment to provide high-speed broadband Internet to customers on the Eastern Shore.

“How can you help a business grow, or how can you attract a new business to an area like this, if they don’t have access to broadband?” asked Northam.

The governor was speaking at a ceremonial event in his hometown of Onancock recognizing Charter’s investment.

Also attending were U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, State Sen. Lynwood Lewis, Delegate Robert Bloxom Jr., and Onancock Mayor Fletcher Fosque, among others.

Charter already has completed the service to 7,000 homes, according to the company. Charter will be expanding its local footprint to reach more more than 10,000 others.

Nationally, company officials said it has extended service to “more than 1.5 million unserved and underserved homes and businesses.”

The Eastern Shore is also served by other broadband internet companies, including the Eastern Shore Broadband Authority and NeuBeam.

After the ceremony, officials toured a business owned by Timothy Smith, who said he was one of Charter’s first customers.

Northam said Charter’s work with the Eastern Shore will benefit locals.

“When we work together we can make things like this happen on the Eastern Shore” said Northam.

