Good News for Property Tax Payers in Accomack County

At Wednesday’s Accomack County Board of Supervisors meeting, Chairman Robert Crockett stated that many of the supervisors have received calls complaining of the recent reassessment which showed an average increase of 24%. Both Crockett and County Administrator Mike Mason stated that while most properties are worth more, the County has offset that increase with an 11.1 cent reduction in the real estate tax rate.

Crockett said that some taxpayers are a little confused but reassured the public that when you receive your tax bill, the amount owed for most taxpayers will be at or below that of 2023.

In other words your property tax amount will stay the same but your house may be worth 24% more than the last assessed amount.

Taxpayers were encouraged to take some time and look at the tax bill. The bill will include what you paid in previous years so that it will show the difference.

The Board will conduct a public hearing Monday March 25 at 5 pm at the Board of Supervisors Chamber in Accomac. Following public comments ,the Board will then hold a vote on the FY 24/25 proposed budget which will include the tax rate reduction.