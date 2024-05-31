GoFundMe for Jackie Hardstock over $13,000

As of Thursday the GoFundMe fund raiser for Jackie Hardstock has exceeded $13,000. Hardstock was a DPS EMT at the Onancock Fire Department and a volunteer firefighter and EMT for the Parksley Vol. Fire Company. She is currently in a Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore fighting a brain injury plus other broken bones following an accident on Bayside Road a week ago. Hardstock is in critical but stable condition.

The money will help with needed family expenses due to having to be in Baltimore with Jackie and other expenses as a result of the accident.

