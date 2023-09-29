Godspeed will visit Onancock in October

The Godspeed will be visiting Onancock from October 6 through October 8. The Godspeed is a replica of one of the three ships that transported colonists to Jamestown in 1607. Replicas of the Godspeed, the Susan Constant and the Discovery are permanently berthed in Jamestown but also travel to destinations around the Chesapeake Bay to allow visitors to take a tour.

On October 6, the Godspeed will be open to students from Pungoteague and Accomacke Elementaruy Schools.

Godspeed will be open to the public over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, October 7 & 8. Public visitation times for dockside interpretation will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

On behalf of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation and Godspeed’s crew, we look forward to visiting Onancock and welcoming residents of the Shore and Accomack County students aboard the ship!

Photo Onancock Facebook Page