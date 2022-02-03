A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of two teenagers who died as the result of an accident Friday in Northampton County.

Donations for the family have already poured in generously from the Eastern Shore and the campaign has already eclipsed its goal.

“On behalf of the family we are truly very thankful for each and everyone’s support,” said Organizer Noemi Vazquez Negron.

A joint funeral service for Nadyanaliz Ortiz-Vasquez and Dejrilyz Ortiz-Lebron will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Northampton High School.

Those wishing to contribute can visit gofundme.com/f/familia-ortiz-vazquez.

.