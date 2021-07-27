By Linda Cicoira

A popular former Nandua High School principal has a Go Fund Me page to aid in health costs after he suffered three back to back strokes.

Thomas suffered the strokes on May 2nd, the third being a very massive and very damaging one. He was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onley, where after two days he was transported to Tidal Health in Salisbury, MD. From there he was transported to Encompass Health South, a rehab facility, where he stayed for more than a month. After a month he was discharged back home but unfortunately the damage done to his brain by the stroke has caused him to have a number of serious problems that he may or may not overcome.

His portion of the cost of almost two months of hospital stays and rehab and ambulance transports has far exceeded what he and his family are able to pay. Larry is currently in the hospital again and we do not know whether he will be released home or placed back into a rehab facility. Larry can be most widely known as the principal of Nandua High School in Onley from 1990 – 2005.

Larry has a wife, one adult child and one twelve year old child that love him very much and are not only very concerned about his well being but also very overwhelmed by the thousands of dollars that are now owed as a result of his unforeseen illness. In order to keep Larry home, we will also need certain special needs equipment such as a lift chair and other items to assist him in getting around the house.