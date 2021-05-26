Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) honors Riverside Health System as one of “Best 50” North American healthcare providers for supply chain excellence: Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) recently recognized Riverside Health System as one of North America’s highest-performing healthcare provider organizations with its annual list of “Best 50” supply chains. GHX analyzed the performance of more than 4,100 eligible hospitals in the U.S. and Canada in the selection process. Riverside was recognized for its ability to demonstrate improved operational performance through order precision, contract pricing accuracy and backorder management. This recognition validates Riverside’s successes in overcoming the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasizes the efforts of Riverside’s team members to continue providing compassionate patient care for the communities it supports.

