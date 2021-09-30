Republican candidate for governor Glen Youngkin toured the Eastern Shore on Wednesday. Youngkin, fresh off of a debate with Democrat Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday night, held a rally on Chincoteague to start his day. He then went to the Elks Lodge in Accomac for a lunch sponsored by Delegate Rob Bloxom honoring the Eastern Shore’s first responders.

Youngkin was interviewed on WESR and here was what he had to say.

Youngkin later traveled to Northampton for a rally there. He was joined at the Elks Lodge by State Senator Jen Kiggans who will be challenging Democratic Representative Elaine Luria in the congressional election in 2022.