By Linda Cicoira

A young Onancock area man was indicted this week in Northampton Circuit Court on two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a traffic crash that killed two girls near Nassawadox, in January.

Twenty-one-year-old Joseph Michael Castiglia, of Savageville Road, was driving a 2006 Ford F-250 on Lankford Highway, near Bayford Road, Jan. 28, when he ran into the back of a 2007 Toyota Yaris that had come to a halt behind a school bus, police said. The bus had its safety lights flashing and its stop sign deployed when the crash occurred.

Thirty-three-year-old Nayda Vazquez Negron, the driver of the Toyota, and a 13-year-old girl, who was sitting in the front seat, had injuries that were not life threatening.

The impact caused the Toyota to strike the back of a 2016 GMC pickup truck that was also stopped for the bus.

The 12-year-old girl died at the scene. The 15-year-old passed away at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters a couple of days later.

