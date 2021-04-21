A preliminary hearing for Casey Gillespie, one of the original six charged in a January 20 shooting in Eastville, has been pushed to July 1. The original preliminary hearing for Gillespie was scheduled for Thursday, April 22.

According to Lieutenant Rob Stubbs, who is investigating the incident, the Commonwealth’s Attorney requested a continuance to get more evidence back from lab testing.

Gillespie’s attorney agreed with the continuance.

Charges against Janet Lewis and Richard Russell were dismissed by Judge Gordon Vincent at the April 1 preliminary hearing, but the charges against Thorton Tayloe and Mike Stevens were allowed to proceed to the Grand Jury.

