Georgia Republican submits bill to make DC square again

A proposed federal bill could impact Virginia’s political landscape following the state’s recent redistricting referendum.

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, a Republican from Georgia, announced Thursday that he has introduced the “Make DC Square Again Act.” The legislation would reverse the 19th-century retrocession of land from the District of Columbia back to Virginia, effectively expanding the boundaries of Washington, D.C..

The proposal comes after Virginia voters narrowly approved a redistricting referendum that could shift the balance of congressional representation in the state. In a statement, McCormick said the bill is intended to restore the original size of the district and address what he described as recent population changes affecting Virginia’s political makeup.

The measure has been introduced in Congress, though no timeline has been announced for further action. The proposal is part of ongoing legislative efforts related to representation and district boundaries ahead of upcoming federal elections.