Generations of Turner family honor Eastern Shore roots in sculpture

A ninth-grade student at Broadwater Academy is earning recognition for his artistic talent after completing an Advanced Placement 3-D Art and Design portfolio featuring original sculptures inspired by avian life and emotion.

Jack Turner recently submitted his portfolio to the College Board as part of the requirements for the AP course, an accomplishment considered unusual for a student his age. Broadwater officials said Turner’s extensive background in sculpture helped prepare him for the advanced coursework.

Turner comes from a family with deep artistic roots on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. He is the son of David Turner and grandson of William Turner, both known for designing and creating cast wildlife sculptures in bronze at the Turner Sculpture foundry near Onley.

“Sculpture was always something around,” Turner said. “My dad would work and tell us every part of the sculpting process. He always creates a lot of character within his sculptures. They are all individual animals to him.”

Over the course of the school year, Turner created a series of clay sculptures examining birds, color, and emotion. His work explored how posture, proportions, and surface details can highlight qualities such as strength, fragility, and grace.

Broadwater Academy said Turner’s portfolio demonstrated both technical skill and a thoughtful blend of materials, artistic processes, and creative ideas. His sculptures also earned a blue ribbon at the Broadwater Art Show.

School officials said Turner’s work reflects both a continuation of his family’s artistic tradition and his own emerging voice as a young artist.

Broadwater Academy serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.