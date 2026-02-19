General Assembly passes paid medical leave bill

At the halfway point of the 2026 General Assembly session, Democratic lawmakers are advancing one of their top priorities: a statewide paid family and medical leave program.

In control of both the House and Senate, Democrats have passed separate versions of a bill that would allow Virginians to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave each year. The leave could be used for personal illness, caring for a sick family member, or welcoming a new child. Democrats have already passed a paid sick leave bill.

Supporters say the plan would help both workers and businesses. Democrats point to polling showing nearly 80 percent of small businesses support paid family leave, calling it a tool to attract and retain employees while showing compassion for working families.

Republicans cite concerns about cost claiming that the program, funded through payroll contributions from workers and employers, would amount to a new tax pointing to Washington state, where annual contributions average more than eleven hundred dollars.

Lawmakers must now reconcile differences between the two bills before sending a final version to the Governor Spanberger, who has indicated she will sign the law into effect.