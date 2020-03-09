RICHMOND, Va.- Democratic legislators reached a compromise on raising the minimum wage for all Virginians and passed an increase to the minimum wage that includes a path to $15 for all.

The final bill will raise the minimum wage to $9.50 in January 2021 and $12 in 2023 with a path to raising the wage to $15 an hour for everyone by 2026.

The bill would raise the minimum wage on the following schedule:

  • January 1, 2021 $9.50
  • January 1, 2022 $11.00
  • January 1, 2023 $12.00
After that there would be a pause in the schedule to study the impact of regionalism and a second vote would have to pass in 2024 before we could raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2026.
 
The bill removes exemptions for:
  • Domestic workers (including home health care workers)
  • Workers with disabilities
  • Piece workers
  • Employers with four or fewer employees
The bill keeps in place exemptions for:
  • Agricultural workers
  • Au pairs
  • Participants in work-study programs
  • Temporary foreign workers
  • Workers with disabilities who are paid pursuant to 29 U.S.C. § 214(c)
The bill adds additional exemptions for:
-Certain seasonal workers covered by 29 U.S.C. § 213(a)(3)
-Participants in training programs during the first 90 days of employment (paid 75% of Virginia minimum wage)

.

Kool Ford