RICHMOND, Va.- Democratic legislators reached a compromise on raising the minimum wage for all Virginians and passed an increase to the minimum wage that includes a path to $15 for all.

The final bill will raise the minimum wage to $9.50 in and $12 in 2023 with a path to raising the wage to $15 an hour for everyone by 2026.

The bill would raise the minimum wage on the following schedule:

, 2021 $9.50

, 2022 $11.00

, 2023 $12.00

After that there would be a pause in the schedule to study the impact of regionalism and a second vote would have to pass in 2024 before we could raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2026.

The bill removes exemptions for:

Domestic workers (including home health care workers)

Workers with disabilities

Piece workers

Employers with four or fewer employees

The bill keeps in place exemptions for:

Agricultural workers

Au pairs

Participants in work-study programs

Temporary foreign workers

Workers with disabilities who are paid pursuant to 29 U.S.C. § 214(c)

The bill adds additional exemptions for:

-Certain seasonal workers covered by 29 U.S.C. § 213(a)(3)

-Participants in training programs during the first 90 days of employment (paid 75% of Virginia minimum wage)

.