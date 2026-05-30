Gas-X Recall Leaves Americans Feeling the Pressure as “Hot Air Crisis” Expands

By Linda Cicoira

If you live on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, those high gas prices have likely made you concerned about how you are going to afford to visit your loved ones who live on the seaside, the bayside, up the road, or down the road.

You might have to drive a few miles to get where they live. You could run out of fuel on the way.

I’m sorry to report that across our dear country, we have another vaporous crisis to worry about, and on second thought, some just might not ever run out of gas ever again.

This week, more than 285,330 blister cards of Gas-X, a medication for that other dreaded issue, were recalled due to a labeling error. Someone forgot to disclose the complete list of inactive ingredients on the packaging. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the recall the second-highest risk level, Class II, meaning the affected drugs are unlikely to cause permanent damage, but may cause temporary or reversible effects.

I have to wonder who will suffer the consequences.

It just figures that right when our tolerance for politics, other people’s opinions, inflation, crime, and punishment is at an all-time low, hot air has to be on the rise.

Been looking for the antidote for that uncomfortable, bloated problem? The product you may rely on was pulled from shelves on May 11. The high priority was issued on May 19. An announcement was issued on Thursday.

The recalled packages of 120 soft-gel tablets are described as being Gas-X, Simethicone 125 mg/Antigas. The UPC on the packages is 3 00674 35041 9. Lot numbers are KB5Y, MP4B, and SS4F, all of which expire in 2028. Oh no, that is two years away. A lot can happen between now and then. It will be a surplus.

Of course, there was no guidance about what to do with the recalled treatment. It was reported that the safest options are not to use the affected product, throw it away, or return it for a refund.

Is it not enough that you had to go through the checkout line of your favorite store with that package in the first place? Just who do they think is going to return it for a refund? Will the store worker who sold it to you count the tablets and base the refund on what you took or what you didn’t take? Will you get a job crop-dusting if you don’t like the outcome? One could get totally flabbergasted looking for a solution. Life will never be the same.