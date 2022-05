Gas prices set new records on the Eastern Shore this week.

On Tuesday prices at some outlets jumped from $4.29 a gallon to $4.59. Thursday national average for gas prices was $4.58. One week ago it was $4.41. A month ago the average cost of a gallon of gas was $4.10 and last year at this time the national average was $3.04.

AAA says that the end may not be near for the rising prices. Commodity experts warn gas could go as high as $6 gallon this summer.

.