Garden Tour was a treat

April 27, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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By Linda Cicoira

A steady stream of visitors from across the country swept through the stops on the 2026 Eastern Shore Garden Tour on Saturday, enjoying each other’s company, taking in the scent of growing and freshly-cut flowers, and being treated to the Rancho Contento Garden Railroad, a model train set in a miniature version of Nassawadox that was designed and operated by retired oncologist Dr. Drury Stith.

Spectators also visited historical sites such as Eyre Hall, which had two additional rooms open; the 18th-century restored Sugar Run, in Eastville; Roselawn, a brick dwelling modeled after a Georgian-style Richmond home; and Ingleside, built in 1786, in the Federal Period. The “Secret Garden” at Windemere, in Franktown, was also featured.

Photos were prohibited inside the houses. The perfect weather and timing of the blooms made the gardens particularly lush.

Click photos for the full views.

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April 27, 2026, 8:02 pm
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