For the second time in 87 years, the Garden Club of Virginia has canceled Historic Garden Week.

In an email sent out to its members, Garden Club of Virginia President Jean Gilpin said “Discussions concerning the risk of COVID-19 coronavirus to our public health and the impact on our daily lives continue. Because of this extraordinary situation, the GCV Board of Directors, at a special called meeting yesterday afternoon, made the difficult decision to cancel Historic Garden Week 2020.”

Annually, the Historic Garden Week opens 250 of the Old Dominion’s most beautiful gardens, homes and historic landmarks to visitors from across the globe. Dubbed “America’s Largest Open House,” the week culminates with the Eastern Shore House and Garden Tour, which brings over 1,000 visitors to Accomack and Northampton County each spring.

Tour proceeds fund the restoration and preservation of more than 40 of Virginia’s historic public gardens and landscapes, a research fellowship program, and a Garden Club of Virginia Centennial project with Virginia State Parks.

The first and only other time the Historic Garden week was canceled was during World War II.

2020 is the 100th Anniversary of the Garden Club of Virginia.

