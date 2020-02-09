According to a news release from the U.S. Marshall’s Service, well-known Bloods gang leader Tyvon “Teddy” Lyncurtis Smith, of Parksley, was arrested in Pocomoke City, Md. after four weeks on the run. His arrest was the result of a multi-agency fugitive investigation spanning several states.

Smith was taken into custody in Accomack County Jan. 11 on a firearms charge. During transport, Smith was able to manipulate and remove the handcuffs used to restrain him. After arriving at the Accomack County Jail, law enforcement opened the vehicle door to remove Smith and begin processing him on the firearms charge. As soon as the door was opened, Smith took off on foot and disappeared out of sight. Multiple agencies responded but were unable to find Smith immediately following his escape.

Because of Smith’s gang ties and danger he poses to the Eastern Shore community, a multi-agency fugitive investigation was launched combining the resources of the U.S. Marshals, Virginia State Police, Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation developed several leads and U.S. Marshals ultimately caught up with Smith on Feb. 7 at a residence in Pocomoke City. As members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Forces from Norfolk, Va., and Salisbury, Md., approached a trailer in the 2000 block of Tulls Corner Road in Pocomoke City, Smith walked out of the front door and surrendered.

“This complex investigation is yet another example of the tenacity and the ‘never give up’ attitude displayed by deputy marshals and our state and local law enforcement partners all over this great country,” U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Virginia Nick E. Proffitt was quoted as saying in the press release. “I hope the efforts of the investigators in this case will in some way allow our citizens of the Eastern Shore to rest more comfortably tonight,”

Smith is being held at the Worchester County Detention Center, Md., awaiting return to Virginia.

The U.S. Marshals-led Fugitive Task Force consists of law enforcement officers from the U.S. Marshals, Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, Newport News Police Department, Portsmouth Police Department and Norfolk Police Department. The main objective of the task force is to seek out and arrest violent offenders with outstanding federal and state warrants.

