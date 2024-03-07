GALLERY & VIDEO: Northampton breaks ground on High/Middle School renovation

A March rain storm drove the ground breaking ceremonies of the Northampton High/Middle School $82 million dollar renovation project inside the Northampton High School Gymnasium on Wednesday morning.

On a very short schedule, the Northampton Schools Maintenance team designed and built planters from scratch and filled them with dirt from the property for the indoor ground breaking.

School Superintendent Dr. Lisa Martin opened the program, saying the day was ground breaking for multiple reasons.

“Throughout the 30 months you’ll see changes occurring, as the building comes to life,” she said. “Together, we’re breaking ground, not just for a physical structure, but for a promising future for our students.”

School Board Chair Liz Jones thanked all who have participated in the project.

“We know you have spent countless hours ensuring every single square inch of this space is beautiful and productive for our students. So thank you for all that you have done to bring this dream to life.”

Northampton Supervisor John Coker said the following:

“The school was getting old, and even though it’s safe, the high schoolers have long waited and deserve a much newer school, and we are starting to make that happen today,” he said. “Two of the hard parts of the school were the cafeteria and the auditorium, and they will both be replaced with state of the art facilities and the rest of the school will be totally renovated.”

He also added he hoped the community would appreciate these efforts.

“I am hoping the school will be appreciated by the students, their parents and our County’s citizens, and totally demonstrates the dedication… of Northampton County has towards the education of our children.”

The program included several speakers representing the school system, the County, the architectural firm and construction company, as well as performances by Northampton’s Marching Band and combined choirs.

The school project was a long and contentious process. Faced with a massive increase in costs due to the massive amount of money printed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board voted to move forward with the project before expenses went up any further. The funding is coming from a variety of sources including bond sales, a special sales tax and State money earmarked for school construction projects.