Gallery: Nandua Middle/High School Students participate in first ever Special Olympics Big Feet Meet

October 31, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

By Bill Sterling

On Oct. 13, students from Nandua Middle and High Schools participated in the county’s first Special Olympics “Big Feet Meet”. Students were welcomed and cheered on by the NHS Cheerleading team.

The events ranged from softball throw, long jump, and races to frisbee, corn hole, and limbo. All students partnered with a buddy who helped them navigate the event and challenged them to better their own personal records.

Additional pictures and videos are available on the Nandua Middle School Facebook page.

