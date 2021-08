Morning showers flooded roadways on the Eastern Shore Friday morning.

Below are listener submitted pictures courtesy of Robert Garris, taken on Phillips Road/Main Street just north of Mapp Road in Melfa at 9:30 Friday morning.

Chances of rain remain in the Eastern Shore’s forecast through the weekend.

Please send any flooding pictures to will@easternshoreradio.com to be featured at ShoreDailyNews.com.







