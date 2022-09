Good morning!In light of the expected nasty weather this weekend, we have decided to postpone the ticket sales for our oyster roast until next SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8TH starting at 11am.As in past years, each person is allowed to purchase up to 8 tickets.We apologize for the change, but with tides potentially flooding the seaside, we wanted to give people enough time to make alternate plans both this weekend and next.Thank you for your understanding and support!