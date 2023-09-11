Gallery: Eastern Shore Public Library in Parksley now open

“The area is accessed off the entry hall by a corridor that doubles as gallery space which will feature a revolving exhibit of art, photography, maps, and other media dealing with Eastern Shore history and heritage. To the right of the gallery space is the Brooks Miles Barnes Archive Room, more than 1,000 square feet of storage space for Eastern Shore documents, maps, photographs, and other material. The items in the room are stored in archivally proper, fireproof conditions. Adjacent to the archive room is the Eastern Shore Room, where materials from the old room in the Accomac library are stored.

“The documents and other materials in these spaces are available to researchers and students, and new materials are being scanned and will be stored electronically.

“The Heritage Center provides the only facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore where historic documents and other material can be stored in archival conditions and made available to researchers. Previously, documents created by local historians, researchers, and writers were either lost to the public or went to libraries and museums off the Shore.”