The Accomack and Northampton County 4H clubs recently held a pumpkin carving contest.Below are the winners in both counties and pictures of their pumpkins:

  • Best Design and Best 5 -8 Painted Pumpkin Overall – Kyrie Robinson
  • 9 to 12 Painted Pumpkin Division – 1st Place Northampton County – Billy Pike
  • 9 to 12 Painted Pumpkin Division – 2nd Place Northampton County– Tyriq Arrington
  • 9 to 12 Painted Pumpkin Division – 3rd Place Northampton County– Jeanette Pike
  • 9 to 12 carved Pumpkin Division –1st Place Northampton County– Fernando PalacioPanuco
  • 9 to 12 carved Pumpkin Division –2nd Place Northampton County– Jugraj Singh
  • 9 to 12 carved Pumpkin Division –3rd Place Northampton County– Rayne Davis
  • 13 – 18 Division– 1st Place Northampton County– Ke’Aria Reid
  • 13 – 18 Division-2nd Place Northampton County– Juan Fernandez
  • 13 – 18 Division-3rd Place Northampton County- Natyja Beach
  • Carving Contest (Ages 13 – 18)
    – Nevaeh Riggs – 1st Place Eastern Shore District, 1st Place Accomack County
  • Carving Contest (Ages 13 – 18) – Patrick Russell – 2nd Place Accomack County
  • Carving Contest (Ages 13 – 18)
    – Abigail Zavala – 3rd Place Accomack County
  • Carving Contest (Ages 9 – 12)
    – Bradley Rogers – 1st Place Accomack County
  • Carving Contest (Ages 9 – 12)
    – Jazmin Zavala – 2nd Place Accomack County
  • Carving Contest (Ages 9 – 12)
    – Briana Zavala – 3rd Place Accomack County
  • Decorative/Painted Contest (Ages 9 -12)
    – Emma Deitch – 1st Place Accomack County – “Fishing Queen”
  • Decorative/Painted Contest (Ages 9 -12)
    – Iris Snead – 2nd Place Accomack County
  • Decorative/Painted Contest (Ages 9 -12)
    – Chole Bacchi – 3rd Place Accomack County
  • Decorative/Painted Contest (Ages 5 – 8)
    – Luke Rogers – Best Design – “Jellyfish”
  • Decorative/Painted Contest (Ages 5 – 8)
    – Willow Snead – Silliest (Tied)
  • Decorative/Painted Contest (Ages 5 – 8)
    – Hayden Morgan – Silliest (Tied)
  • Decorative/Painted Contest (Ages 5 – 8)
    – Kaitlyn Zavala – Scariest
  • Decorative/Painted Contest (Ages 5 – 8)
    – Joella Hutchens – Most Artistic

Broadwater Academy Ad