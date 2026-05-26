GALLERY: 2026 Parksley Memorial Day Celebration

May 25, 2026
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Local Weather

May 25, 2026, 8:23 pm
Heavy rain
S
Heavy rain
68°F
7 mph
Apparent: 69°F
Pressure: 1019 mb
Humidity: 100%
Winds: 7 mph S
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 5:46 am
Sunset: 8:13 pm
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