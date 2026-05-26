GALLERY: 2026 Parksley Memorial Day Celebration Home>SWAP SHOP MONDAY APRIL 20, 2026>Daily News Headlines>GALLERY: 2026 Parksley Memorial Day CelebrationMay 25, 2026 |Daily News Headlines Next Post Share this Listen Live! Local Weather Onley, VA May 25, 2026, 8:23 pm Heavy rain68°F7 mph Apparent: 69°F Pressure: 1019 mb Humidity: 100% Winds: 7 mph S Windgusts: 18 mph UV-Index: 0 Sunrise: 5:46 am Sunset: 8:13 pm © 2026 Powered by OpenWeather Visit our sponsors FOLLOW US OUR ADVERTISERS Member of the