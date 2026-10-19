Gale warnings, coastal flood watch issued for Eastern Shore

Gale warnings are in effect for the Atlantic waters off Accomack and Northampton counties and the lower Chesapeake Bay through 7 a.m. Wednesday as an offshore nor’easter brings several days of strong winds, dangerous seas and elevated tides.

Both counties are also under a Coastal Flood Watch from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, with a High Surf Advisory along the Atlantic coast until 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service’s Sunday evening update.

The storm is expected to linger offshore through midweek, producing persistent north to northeast winds. Forecasters expect hazardous boating conditions to continue for several days, with small craft advisory or gale conditions potentially lasting beyond Wednesday.

The regional marine forecast calls for seas building to 10 to 15 feet in nearshore Atlantic waters Monday, with higher seas farther offshore. Large breaking waves of eight to 14 feet are possible along the coast.

On land, the primary concern is repeated tidal flooding. Prolonged onshore winds are expected to push water levels approximately one to two feet above normal tides, with water levels gradually increasing through Wednesday.

The Weather Service said forecast guidance increasingly favors widespread minor flooding along the Atlantic coast of Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Moderate flooding is possible, and localized major flooding cannot be ruled out if the storm strengthens or moves closer to the coast. Most guidance, however, has trended toward lower water levels.

Naturally lower tides associated with the current lunar cycle should help limit peak water levels, but low-lying areas could experience flooding during successive high tides.

Rainfall may be limited despite the storm’s effects on winds and water levels. Forecast models have shifted the storm farther offshore, reducing rain chances along the coast. Breezy conditions will persist through the middle of the week, with occasional showers possible near the immediate coast.

Residents and boaters should monitor updated forecasts for changes to the gale warnings, coastal flood watch and high surf advisory.