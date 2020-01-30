Governor Northam has proposed a plan that would help middle income students afford college credentials and improve their job prospects.

President Jim Schaeffer of Eastern Shore Community College comments on the potential effects this could have on Eastern Shore college students:

“This is simply a game changer for the students and communities we serve. G3 will provide that opportunity to those students who never felt that they could afford to go college to earn an associate’s degree.”

“I love this program; at its core it provides hope for individuals who want to enhance their lives and the lives of their families by continuing their education. This is huge for the Eastern Shore community and for ESCC.”

“Your Eastern Shore Community College is well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities of the G3 program with the multiple programs we offer in health care, skilled trades, early childhood and more.”

“I couldn’t agree more with Governor Northam, everyone deserves the opportunity to get a good education and G3 makes this dream a reality.”

Watch the video of the announcement here. Governor Northam will address the Joint Money Committees on December 17 to share the full details of his budget plan.”

