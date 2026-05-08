FWS launch new website to monitor relocation of Assateague Beach accomodations

Picture courtesy of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

A major beach relocation and habitat restoration effort is underway at Assateague Island, as federal agencies work to address long-term erosion, improve public access, and enhance wildlife habitat on the Eastern Shore.

Officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service say because of natural processes, the barrier island is steadily migrating toward the mainland at a rate of approximately 10 to 13 feet per year, with major storm events accelerating the process. Over the past two decades, more than $15 million has been spent on storm recovery and maintenance, including repeated repairs to the recreational beach parking areas, which have been frequently damaged or flooded.

To address those challenges, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service are relocating the recreational beach approximately 2.5 miles north to a more stable location. The project is funded through a $17.7 million federal grant awarded in 2022.

Construction is already well underway, with parking lot materials installed in four of the five planned lots and road base completed for about one mile of the 2.25-mile access road. Additional work in early 2026 included replacing a water control structure and installing a large culvert within the project area.

The project is expected to continue through 2026, with visitor amenities such as access points and facilities scheduled for completion by early 2027. Officials say the new beach could open to the public as early as spring 2027, depending on construction progress.

The new site will maintain roughly the same capacity as the current beach, with approximately 961 parking spaces, including accommodations for recreational vehicles. Boardwalk trails, ranging from 325 to 475 feet in length, will provide access through natural habitats from parking areas to the shoreline.

While construction continues, visitors may experience increased truck traffic, potential delays, and occasional closures along Beach Road and the refuge’s service road. Certain areas, including the North Over Sand Vehicle (OSV) access points, are currently closed for safety during construction, though the existing recreational beach remains open.

The Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge has also created a dedicated project page on its website for the beach relocation effort. The page will serve as a resource for the public, offering planning documents as well as a regularly updated status section to track construction progress and changes impacting visitors.

In addition to relocating the beach, several habitat restoration projects are underway to improve environmental resilience. A salt marsh restoration project in Assateague Channel was completed last year, restoring approximately five acres of habitat for birds, fish, and shellfish. Additional restoration efforts at Sow Pond and Lighthouse Meadow began earlier this year, with plans to return those areas to their natural salt marsh conditions.

Once the new beach facilities are complete, the current beach and parking lot area will be allowed to return to natural conditions, supporting species such as piping plovers and American oystercatchers while also providing additional storm protection for the region.