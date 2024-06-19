Future home of Accomack County Departments moving forward

By Linda Cicoira

Renovations to the future home of the Accomack’s building, planning, zoning, and environmental and economic development offices are moving along, according to a report from County Administrator Mike Mason. The site is the former headquarters of the Eastern Shore Public Library, in Accomac.

The asbestos abatement work was completed on June 3, the administrator reported. Exterior renovation plans have been developed and include the removal of dormers, the front vestibule, and a small canopy on the north side of the building. The shingled roof will be removed and replaced, and the flat roof will be repaired and coated.

“Roof drains and gutters will be flushed and repaired as needed,” Mason continued. “Exterior metal doors and (the) wooden mechanical room door” will be replaced with new steel doors. In addition, miscellaneous exterior building lighting would be replaced with wall packs. Masonry outside will be power washed with settlement cracks repaired, and missing mortar filled. Windows would be replaced with insulated aluminum storefront ones, the administrator reported.

Beauchamp Construction, of Pocomoke, Md., was the only project bidder. The contract is on the Board’s agenda for award on Thursday. Mason said in anticipation, the public works staff scheduled a site meeting with the company on June 13. The request for proposals for architectural services also will close on Thursday.

Mason said the staff should have a recommendation for award on the board’s July agenda. One of the selected firms will be used for the interior and mechanical or HVAC design. The first task will be to inspect the building and make a conceptual layout of its interior.

The $1.2 million approved for the project does not include furniture and IT equipment. The board will be asked to authorize carryover savings from the future occupants into fiscal year 2025 to cover those costs.