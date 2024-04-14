Fully involved residential structure fire reported in Vaucluse

A fully involved residential structure fire was reported in Vaucluse Shores Saturday night. Initially called in as a kitchen grease fire, it then spread to fully engulf the house.

An explosion was reportedly heard by nearby residents.

The fire was reported at approximately 8:45 p.m. Units from Cape Charles, Cheriton, Eastville, Northampton, Exmore and Painter along with EMS 31. First responders reported that the dwelling was fully involved when they arrived. Firefighters stayed on the scene for approximately two hours. It was reported that the main fire was knocked down at approximately 9:15 p.m.

